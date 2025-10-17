These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Bank of New York Mellon Following Strong Q3 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The company posted 2025 diluted EPS of $1.88 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.91, beating the $1.77 estimate.

Total revenue rose 9% year over year to $5.081 billion, topping the $4.974 billion estimate, driven by a 7% increase in fee revenue and an 18% gain in net interest income. GAAP pre-tax operating margin was 36%, return on equity was 13.7%, and return on tangible common equity was 25.6%.

CEO Robin Vince said, "BNY delivered another quarter of strong results. Record revenue of $5.1 billion was up 9% year-over-year on the back of broad-based growth across the platforms that make up our Securities Services and Market and Wealth Services segments, and we continued to drive significant positive operating leverage."

Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 2% to trade at $104.64 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank of New York Mellon following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained Bank of New York Mellon with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $120 to $124.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $109.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $104 to $120.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained Bank of New York Mellon with a Hold and raised the price target from $118 to $119.

