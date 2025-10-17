These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Travelers Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reported better-than-expected third-quarter FY25 earnings on Thursday.
Sales rose 5% year over year (Y/Y) to $12.47 billion, outpacing analyst consensus estimates of $11.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $8.14, beating the street view of $6.29.
“Our trailing twelve-month core return on equity of 18.7% reflects consistently superior underwriting performance driven by competitive advantages that distinguish us in the marketplace, along with the returns from our more than $100 billion investment portfolio," said Alan Schnitzer, chairman and CEO.
Travelers shares gained 0.4% to trade at $262.70 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Travelers following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained Travelers with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $291 to $294.
- Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $320 to $32.
