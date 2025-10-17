Travelers Companies logo displayed on mobile phone
October 17, 2025 12:46 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Travelers Following Upbeat Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reported better-than-expected third-quarter FY25 earnings on Thursday.

Sales rose 5% year over year (Y/Y) to $12.47 billion, outpacing analyst consensus estimates of $11.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $8.14, beating the street view of $6.29.

“Our trailing twelve-month core return on equity of 18.7% reflects consistently superior underwriting performance driven by competitive advantages that distinguish us in the marketplace, along with the returns from our more than $100 billion investment portfolio," said Alan Schnitzer, chairman and CEO.

Travelers shares gained 0.4% to trade at $262.70 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Travelers following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained Travelers with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $291 to $294.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $320 to $32.

Considering buying TRV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
TRV Logo
TRVThe Travelers Companies Inc
$262.870.50%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved