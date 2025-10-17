AMD To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) price target from $330 to $380. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Oracle shares closed at $313.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG slashed the price target for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) from $200 to $180. Citigroup analyst Susy Tibaldi maintained a Buy rating. Fiserv shares closed at $118.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) price target from $75 to $60. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor maintained a Buy rating. Legend Biotech shares closed at $32.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) from $250 to $300. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. AMD shares closed at $234.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) from $50 to $75. Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained an Overweight rating. Rocket Lab shares closed at $67.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) price target from $119 to $120. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating. Charles Schwab shares settled at $93.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut raised Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) price target from $38 to $33. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating. Comcast shares closed at $29.26 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) price target from $54 to $55. B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating. US Bancorp shares closed at $45.65 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) from $120 to $124. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating. Bank of New York Mellon shares settled at $106.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) price target from $112 to $118. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating. Citigroup shares closed at $96.26 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
