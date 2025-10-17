Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 17.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share, up from 78 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue is $2.29 billion, compared to $2.14 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 6, Fifth Third Bancorp agreed to merge with Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in an all-stock deal valued at $10.9 billion.

Fifth Third Bancorp shares fell 6% to close at $40.36 on Thursday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Terry McEvoy upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $52 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $49 to $52 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $43 to $45 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $56 to $60 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $45 to $49 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

