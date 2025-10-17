American Express Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 17.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share, up from $3.49 per share in the year-ago period. American Express projects quarterly revenue of $18.05 billion, compared to $16.64 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of American Express fell 2.3% to close at $323.12 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Eriks Najarian maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $330 to $340 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $343 to $355 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an In-Line rating and boosted the price target from $330 to $365 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $311 to $362 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $350 to $375 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

Considering buying AXP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock