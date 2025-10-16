CSX Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the Jacksonville, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share, down from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for CSX’s quarterly revenue is $3.57 billion, compared to $3.62 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, CSX appointed Steve Angel as President and CEO.

CSX shares rose 0.3% to close at $36.24 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $40 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $41 to $44 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $35 to $34 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $37 to $40 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

