Micron Technology To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo cut Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) price target from $31 to $29. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow maintained an Overweight rating. Crane NXT shares closed at $26.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup slashed the price target for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) from $579 to $529. Citigroup analyst Susy Tibaldi maintained a Buy rating. Ferrari shares closed at $389.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark boosted Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NYSE:TDY) price target from $275 to $300. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Take-Two shares closed at $261.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) from $42 to $49. Goldman Sachs analyst Bruno Montanari downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Xometry shares closed at $48.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co cut the price target for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) from $280 to $220. Rothschild & Co analyst Russell Quelch downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Verisk Analytics shares closed at $243.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup raised Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) price target from $58 to $62. Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating. Bank of America shares settled at $52.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $153 to $175. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. J B Hunt shares closed at $138.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup raised Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $200 to $240. Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating. Micron shares closed at $191.94 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from $345 to $430. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Fabrinet shares settled at $398.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies boosted Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) price target from $175 to $186. Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $162.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

