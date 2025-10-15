KeyCorp Likely To Report Q3 Profit; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the Cleveland, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 47 cents per share. KeyCorp projects quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, compared to $695 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 22, KeyCorp posted better-than-expected second-quarter sales.

KeyCorp shares rose 2.6% to close at $18.01 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $21 to $22 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $24 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying KEY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock