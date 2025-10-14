First Horizon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, up from 42 cents per share in the year-ago period. First Horizon projects quarterly revenue of $847.99 million, compared to $832 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 15, First Horizon announced that Shaun McDougall has joined the organization as Head of Consumer Banking.

First Horizon shares gained 0.9% to close at $22.45 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $29 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $23 to $25 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $24 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $23 to $24 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

