United Airlines Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share, down from $3.33 per share in the year-ago period. United Airlines projects quarterly revenue of $15.29 billion, compared to $14.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

United Airlines and Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART), operating as Instacart, on Oct. 6, announced a partnership allowing United's MileagePlus members to earn rewards and access new shopping perks when using Instacart.

United Airlines shares gained 2.7% to close at $99.25 on Monday.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $109 to $115 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $115 to $125 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $114 to $131 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $122 to $149 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

