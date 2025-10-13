Abbott Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the North Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share, up from $1.21 per share in the year-ago period. Abbott Laboratories projects quarterly revenue of $11.4 billion, compared to $10.63 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 19, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend of 59 cents per share.

Abbott Laboratories shares fell 0.6% to close at $132.57 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $157 to $155 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $142 to $141 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $140 to $135 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $143 to $145 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $148 to $145 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

