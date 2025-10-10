Hancock Whitney Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NYSE:HWC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the Gulfport, Mississippi-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share, up from $1.33 per share in the year-ago period. Hancock Whitney projects quarterly revenue of $391.24 million, compared to $370.35 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 15, Hancock Whitney posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Hancock Whitney shares fell 1.7% to close at $61.76 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $68 to $73 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $65 to $67 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $70 to $72 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $63 to $64 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Matt Olney maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $73 to $69 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying HWC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

