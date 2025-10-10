FB Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share, up from 86 cents per share in the year-ago period. FB Financial projects quarterly revenue of $167.75 million, compared to $89.52 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, FB Financial promoted Michael Mettee to dual role of CFO and COO.

FB Financial shares fell 1.8% to close at $58.13 on Thursday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Dave Rochester initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $61 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Catherine Mealor upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $52 to $58 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Stephen Scouten maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $58 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Russell Gunther maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $65 to $58 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

