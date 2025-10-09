Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Citigroup Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share, up from $1.51 per share in the year-ago period. Citigroup projects quarterly revenue of $21.12 billion, compared to $20.32 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, Citigroup announced $2.75 billion redemption of 5.610% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due 2026.

Shares of Citigroup fell 1.1% to close at $96.70 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $124 to $123 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $115 to $125 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $84 to $104 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target of $85 to $96 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $76 to $77 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

Considering buying C stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock