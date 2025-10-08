JPMorgan Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.86 per share, up from $4.37 per share in the year-ago period. JPMorgan projects quarterly revenue of $45.42 billion, compared to $42.65 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

JPMorgan Chase has reshaped its leadership in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, appointing London-based Conor Hillery and Paris-based Matthieu Wiltz as co-chief executives for the region after Filippo Gori moved to New York earlier this year.

JPMorgan shares fell 0.5% to close at $307.69 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $339 to $350 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $309 to $330 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $290 to $319 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $275 to $325 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $325 to $345 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

