BlackRock Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $11.48 per share, up from $11.46 per share in the year-ago period. BlackRock projects quarterly revenue of $6.28 billion, compared to $5.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at $40 billion.

BlackRock shares fell 1.1% to close at $1,166.23 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $1,163 to $1,312 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $1,280 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $1,224 to $1,396 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $1,200 to $1,350 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $1,170 to $1,200 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

