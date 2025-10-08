Levi Strauss Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, down from 33 cents per share in the year-ago period. Levi Strauss projects quarterly revenue of $1.50 billion, compared to $1.52 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 19, Levi Strauss named Chris Callieri as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Shares of Levi Strauss rose 0.7% to close at $24.47 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $24 to $27 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $27 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target of $20 to $28 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $25 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

