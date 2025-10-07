Applied Digital Likely To Report Q1 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report a quarterly loss at 16 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 15 cents per share. Applied Digital projects quarterly revenue of $45.46 million, compared to $60.70 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 18, Applied Digital announced plans to break ground in September on a $3 billion AI data campus in Harwood, North Dakota. The site, named Polaris Forge 2, will be a 280-megawatt facility designed to scale beyond its initial capacity, with operations beginning in 2026 and full capacity expected in early 2027.

Applied Digital shares gained 4.5% to close at $27.71 on Monday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $15 to $20 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Lake Street analyst Rob Brown maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $14 to $18 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $12 to $16 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 90%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Nick Giles maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $8 to $15 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

JMP Securities analyst Greg Miller maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $12 to $18 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

