Tilray Brands Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the Leamington, Canada-based company to report a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 1 cent per share. Tilray Brands projects quarterly revenue of $204.55 million, compared to $200.04 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 28, Tilray Brands' medical division expanded its portfolio in Germany with three newly certified cannabis strains.

Shares of Tilray Brands fell 2.5% to close at $1.58 on Monday.

Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $1.5 to $2 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%.

Zelman & Assoc analyst Pablo Zuanic reiterated a Neutral rating on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $2 to $1 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

