Delta Air Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share, up from $1.50 per share in the year-ago period. Delta Air projects quarterly revenue of $15.94 billion, compared to $15.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Delta Air Lines, last week, deepened its digital transformation with a new partnership between Delta Cargo and logistics technology company Trackonomy. The collaboration is designed to modernize cargo operations across the airline's global network by providing real-time visibility and more efficient asset management.

Shares of Delta Air rose 0.3% to close at $57.26 on Friday.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $65 to $68 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $70 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $72 to $85 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target of $62 to $72 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $65 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

