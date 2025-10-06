PepsiCo Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share, down from $2.31 per share in the year-ago period. PepsiCo projects quarterly revenue of $23.86 billion, compared to $23.32 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Last month, activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a roughly $4 billion stake in PepsiCo, making it one of the company's top five active shareholders.

PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to close at $141.98 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $144 to $140 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $154 to $150 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $175 to $170 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $153 to $165 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $150 to $139 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

