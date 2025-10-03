COINBASE LOGO ON MOBILE
October 3, 2025

Coinbase To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies cut Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) price target from $50 to $47. Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne maintained a Buy rating. Antero Resources shares closed at $33.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • \Rothschild & Co raised the price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) from $325 to $417. Rothschild & Co analyst Nicholas Watts upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Coinbase shares closed at $372.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) price target from $24 to $27. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Levi Strauss shares closed at $24.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from $170 to $212. Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $185.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Securities boosted the price target for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) from $130 to $156. TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan reinstated a Hold rating. Shopify shares closed at $151.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank raised Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) price target from $128 to $137. Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Duke Energy shares settled at $121.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG boosted AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) price target from $300 to $415. BTIG analyst Andre Madrid maintained a Buy rating. AeroVironment shares closed at $360.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) price target from $8 to $7. Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Steiger downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Bumble shares closed at $6.04 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC raised the price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) from $48 to $55. HSBC analyst Samantha Hoh upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Occidental Petroleum shares settled at $44.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) price target from $73 to $83. JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained an Overweight rating. Brookfield shares closed at $68.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

