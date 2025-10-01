These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Lamb Weston After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Tuesday.

The company posted net sales of $1.66 billion, up slightly from $1.65 billion a year earlier and ahead of the $1.62 billion estimate. Adjusted net income was $103 million, with adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, topping the 55-cent estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $302.2 million from $299.4 million.

“The Lamb Weston team delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with solid volume growth and positive customer momentum, underscoring the strength of our value proposition and our operating model,” said Mike Smith, Lamb Weston president and CEO.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance for constant-currency sales of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion, compared to a $6.49 billion estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion.

Lamb Weston shares gained 5.9% to $61.49 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lamb Weston following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Marc Torrente maintained Lamb Weston with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $66 to $68.

B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $66.

