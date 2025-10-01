5 Stock Picks For September From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.3% during the session. The Dow Jones also surged to a new closing high.

Major indices recorded gains last month, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 3% in September, and the Dow adding almost 2%. The Nasdaq jumped 5.6% in September

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and increased the price target from $120 to $145 on Sept. 30. This analyst sees around 2% upside in the stock.

Recent News: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev revealed on Monday that the platform has surpassed the $ 4 billion mark in event contract volume – a milestone that demonstrates its rapid expansion into new areas of retail trading.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) with a price target of $825 on Sept. 29. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On Sept. 29, Axon unveiled compact AI-enabled body camera for frontline workers with enhanced communication and battery life.

Analyst: Nick McKay

Analyst Firm: Freedom Capital Markets

Freedom Capital Markets Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) from Buy to Hold and boosted the price target from $185 to $195 on Sept. 29. This analyst expects around 3% decline in the stock.

Recent News: On Sept. 29, Electronic Arts announced it will be acquired by PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for $55 billion, with stockholders receiving $210 per share in cash.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm: Citigroup

Citigroup Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity PLC (NYSE:TEL) and increased the price target from $230 to $250 on Sept. 24. This analyst expects around 14% gain in the stock.

Recent News: On July 23, TE Connectivity reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm : Mizuho

: Mizuho Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $295 on Sept. 30. This analyst expects 22% gain in the stock.

Recent News: Alphabet's autonomous taxi service Waymo has introduced a fleet of Robotaxis targeting universities, businesses and private events as the self-driving race heats up.

Photo via Shutterstock