Cal-Maine Foods Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Analysts expect the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.10 per share,. Cal-Maine Foods projects to report quarterly revenue at $960.31 million, compared to $785.87 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 11, Cal-Maine Foods named Keira Lombardo as the company’s first Chief Strategy Officer.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods fell 2.1% to close at $94.10 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $110 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Pooran Sharma maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $108 to $115 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

