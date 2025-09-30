RPM International Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will release earnings results for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Analysts expect the Medina, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share, up from $1.84 per share in the year-ago period. RPM International projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.05 billion. It generated $1.97 billion the previous year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 24, RPM posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

RPM International shares rose slightly to $117.03 on Monday.

UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $126 to $127 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

B of A Securities analyst Steve Byrne upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $110 to $128 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Sinisi maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $113 to $124 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $126 to $140 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $140 to $152 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

