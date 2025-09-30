Conagra Brands Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, down from 53 cents per share in the year-ago period. Conagra Brands projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.62 billion. It generated $2.79 billion the previous year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 10, ConAgra Brands reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Conagra Brands shares fell 0.8% to close at $18.04 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained an In-Line rating and decreased the price target from $24 to $23 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Bryan Adams maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $20 to $19 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $21 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Considering buying CAG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock