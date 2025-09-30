Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Acuity Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share, up from $4.30 per share in the year-ago period. Acuity projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.23 billion, compared to $1.03 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 26, Acuity reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Shares of Acuity rose 0.1% to close at $339.11 on Monday.

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $335 to $360 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $320 to $380 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $370 to $380 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

