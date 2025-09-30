Nike Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share, down from 70 cents per share in the year-ago period. Lamb Weston projects to report quarterly revenue at $11.00 billion, compared to $11.59 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Nike rose 0.4% to close at $69.55 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $70 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $63 to $71 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $64 to $65 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $68 to $74 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $85 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: