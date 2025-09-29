United Natural Foods Likely To Report Q4 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Analysts expect the Providence, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly loss at 18 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 1 cent per share. United Natural Foods projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.64 billion. It generated $8.15 billion the previous year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 16, United Natural Foods raised its FY25 sales guidance.

United Natural Foods shares gained 4.7% to close at $31.62 on Friday.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $36 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and increased the price target from $25 to $26 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $26 to $29 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $33 to $24 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel reiterated a Neutral rating on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

