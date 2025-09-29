Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Inventiva Expectations Ahead Of H1 Earnings

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) will release earnings results for the first half of the year, after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 29.

Analysts expect the Daix, France-based company to report H1 loss at 41 cents per share. Inventiva projects quarterly revenue of $5.31 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Inventiva is scheduled to host Analyst and Investor Event on Oct. 8.

Shares of Inventiva rose 0.7% to close at $6.05 on Friday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ananda Ghosh assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $20 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $9 to $13 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $26 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $20 to $17 on Nov. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Eliana Merle initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $3 on Nov. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%

