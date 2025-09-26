Jefferies Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 29.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share, up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. Jefferies Financial projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, compared to $1.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 19, Jefferies Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG), along with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., unveiled a sweeping expansion of their global strategic alliance on Friday. The agreement marks a new phase in the collaboration that began in 2021 and later extended across multiple regions and services.

Jefferies Financial shares fell 1.2% to close at $65.93 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increase the price target from $54 to $72 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $55 to $62 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Considering buying JEF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

