These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Costco After Q4 Results

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Costco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $86.16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $86.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.87 per share, beating estimates of $5.80 per share.

Membership fees came in at approximately $1.72 billion, up from $1.51 billion in the prior year's quarter. Costco increased its annual membership fee by $5 in September 2024, representing the company's first membership hike since 2017.

Costco shares fell 2% to $925.03 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Costco following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained Costco with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $1,160 to $1,050.

Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1,137 to $1,140.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained Costco with a Hold and lowered the price target from $1,042 to $1,033.

Photo via Shutterstock