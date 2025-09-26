These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Accenture After Q4 Results

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.96. The company reported sales of $17.60 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.36 billion.

Accenture projected fiscal 2026 sales $71.07 billion-$73.16 billion versus $69.43 billion consensus estimate. It expects fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $13.19-$13.57 compared to $12.88 analyst consensus. The company projects fiscal adjusted EPS of $13.52-$13.90.

Accenture expects first-quarter sales of $18.10 billion-$18.75 billion against $18.451 billion analyst estimate. It expects to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders in fiscal year 2026.

Accenture shares gained 3% to $239.54 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Accenture following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained Accenture with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $302 to $290.

Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $305 to $285.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained Accenture with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $330.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel R. Perlin maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $372 to $285.

TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin maintained Accenture with a Buy and lowered the price target from $313 to $295.

Photo via Shutterstock