Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Carnival Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Sept. 29.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share, up from $1.27 per share in the year-ago period. Carnival projects quarterly revenue of $8.11 billion, compared to $7.9 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 24, the global cruise company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. Quarterly sales of $6.328 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.207 billion.

Shares of Carnival rose 0.4% to close at $30.48 on Thursday.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $34 to $38 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $33 to $37 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $34 to $39 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $38 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

B of A Securities analyst Nicholas Thomas maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $31 to $38 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

