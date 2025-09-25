Concentrix Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the Newark, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share, versus $2.87 per share in the year-ago period. Concentrix projects quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, compared to $2.39 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, Concentrix announced its acquisition of SAI Digital.

Shares of Concentrix rose 0.9% to close at $55.60 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $62 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $80 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $75 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $65 to $61 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying CNXC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock