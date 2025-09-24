Jabil Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Jabil Inc. JBL will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share, up from $2.30 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil projects to report quarterly revenue of $7.67 billion, compared to $6.96 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 17, Jabil announced a $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

Jabil shares rose 0.5% to close at $234.45 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $214 to $256 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $245 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $225 to $245 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks reiterated a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $170 to $230 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $188 to $215 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

