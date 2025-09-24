Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp BlackBerry Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

BlackBerry Limited BB will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the Waterloo, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share. BlackBerry projects to report quarterly revenue at $122.03 million. It reported $145 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 18, BlackBerry announced it has become the first mobile device management vendor certified by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security, or BSI.

BlackBerry shares fell 3% to close at $4.27 on Tuesday.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $3.75 to $4 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Craner maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $4.25 to $4.60 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $4 to $5 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

CIBC analyst Todd Coupland maintained an Outperformer rating and cut the price target from $7 to $6 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

