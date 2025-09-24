TD Synnex Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share, up from $2.86 per share in the year-ago period. TD Synnex projects to report quarterly revenue of $15.11 billion, compared to $14.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 27, TD SYNNEX signed a multi-year strategic collaboration with AWS to accelerate AI and cloud growth.

TD Synnex shares rose 0.3% to close at $151.88 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $156 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $155 to $173 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $145 to $165 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $156 to $170 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Joseph Cardoso maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $143 to $160 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying SNX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock