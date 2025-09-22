Thor Industries Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. THO will release earnings for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the Elkhart, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share. That's down from $1.68 per share in the year-ago period. Thor Industries projects quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, compared to $2.53 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 23, THOR Industries announced re-authorization of $400 million share buyback.

Thor Industries shares fell 0.9% to close at $102.73 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $100 to $112 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $86 to $115 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Roth Capital analyst Scott Stember maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $82 to $77 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Baird analyst Craig Kennison downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $100 to $85 on April 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $120 to $105 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying THO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock