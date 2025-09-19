These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On FedEx After Q1 Results

FedEx Corporation FDX posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the bell.

FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $22.2 billion, beating analyst estimates of $21.67 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.83 per share, beating estimates of $3.62 per share.

"Our strategic initiatives, paired with our unique operational data platform from moving 17 million packages through our network daily, position us well to serve our customers in any environment and to create long-term value for our stockholders," said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx.

FedEx expects revenue to be up 4% to 6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2026. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0.

FedEx shares jumped 3% to $233.29 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FedEx following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained FedEx with a Neutral and raised the price target from $240 to $244.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $235 to $250.

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained FedEx with a Buy and lowered the price target from $308 to $29.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $285 to $300.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained FedEx with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $243 to $239.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $285 to $284.

