Worthington Enterprises Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR will release earnings for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share. That's up from 50 cents per share in the year-ago period. Worthington projects quarterly revenue of $291.84 million, compared to $257.31 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 24, Worthington Enterprises reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Worthington Enterprises shares gained 2.8% to close at $62.75 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $44 to $50 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $69 to $81 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

