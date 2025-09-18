These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Cracker Barrel After Downbeat Q4 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL reported downbeat fourth-quarter earnings and provided FY2026 sales guidance below analyst expectations on Wednesday.

Cracker Barrel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $868.09 million, beating analyst estimates of $855.30 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.

"We thank our guests for sharing their voices and their passion for Cracker Barrel in recent weeks, and we've listened, switching back to our ‘Old Timer' logo, hitting pause on remodels, and placing an even bigger emphasis in the kitchen and other areas that enhance the guest experience," said Julie Masino, president and CEO of Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion versus estimates of $3.47 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $190 million. Cracker Barrel also expects to open two new stores in fiscal 2026.

Cracker Barrel shares fell 1% to $49.09 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cracker Barrel following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained Cracker Barrel with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $48 to $42.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained Cracker Barrel with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $49.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $62 to $58.

