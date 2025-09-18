Google and Alphabet logo of the computer hardware software manufacturer on a mobile phone and screen in Stuttgart, Germany.
September 18, 2025 8:16 AM 3 min read

Alphabet To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Mizuho raised SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI price target from $26 to $31. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating. SoFi Technologies shares closed at $27.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $220 to $285. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $249.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut The Progressive Corporation PGR price target from $327 to $265. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Progressive shares closed at $243.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $460 to $475. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating. CrowdStrike shares closed at $445.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL from $48 to $42. B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained an Underperform rating. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $49.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners slashed Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA price target from $10 to $2. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Innate Pharma shares settled at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH price target from $6 to $10. JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Aveanna Healthcare shares closed at $8.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital raised CSX Corporation CSX price target from $37 to $39. RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. CSX shares closed at $32.77 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from $300 to $275. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. monday.com shares settled at $188.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG raised Cryoport, Inc. CYRX price target from $10 to $15. BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating. Cryoport shares closed at $8.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AVAH Logo
AVAHAveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc
$8.221.73%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.09
Growth
59.54
Quality
N/A
Value
23.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CBRL Logo
CBRLCracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
$46.10-7.04%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$469.005.27%
CSX Logo
CSXCSX Corp
$33.070.92%
CYRX Logo
CYRXCryoPort Inc
$8.87-%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$252.211.07%
IPHA Logo
IPHAInnate Pharma SA
$1.95-4.88%
MNDY Logo
MNDYMonday.Com Ltd
$191.151.47%
PGR Logo
PGRProgressive Corp
$243.56-0.02%
SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$27.571.58%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved