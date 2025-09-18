Alphabet To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI price target from $26 to $31. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating. SoFi Technologies shares closed at $27.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $220 to $285. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $249.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut The Progressive Corporation PGR price target from $327 to $265. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Progressive shares closed at $243.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $460 to $475. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating. CrowdStrike shares closed at $445.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL from $48 to $42. B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained an Underperform rating. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $49.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners slashed Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA price target from $10 to $2. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Innate Pharma shares settled at $2.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH price target from $6 to $10. JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Aveanna Healthcare shares closed at $8.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital raised CSX Corporation CSX price target from $37 to $39. RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. CSX shares closed at $32.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from $300 to $275. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. monday.com shares settled at $188.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised Cryoport, Inc. CYRX price target from $10 to $15. BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating. Cryoport shares closed at $8.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
