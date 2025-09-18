AutoZone Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. AZO will release earnings for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $50.95 per share. That's down from $51.58 per share in the year-ago period. AutoZone projects quarterly revenue of $6.25 billion, compared to $6.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 27, the company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $35.36, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $37.17. Quarterly sales of $4.46 billion (+5.4% year over year) outpaced the street view of $4.35 billion. The company reported a 3.2% growth in same-store sales on strength in the domestic segment.

AutoZone shares gained 0.2% to close at $4,232.57 on Wednesday.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $4,200 to $4,900 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $4,200 to $4,850 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $4,200 to $4,800 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Barclays analyst Matthew McClintock maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $3,916 to $4,510 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $4,260 to $4,925 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

