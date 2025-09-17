Apple To Rally More Than 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Tigress Financial raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $300 to $305. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Strong Buy rating. Apple shares closed at $238.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Rambus Inc. RMBS from $90 to $130. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Rambus shares closed at $97.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $1,150 to $1,350. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Netflix shares closed at $1,200.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased the price target for Zillow Group, Inc. ZG from $75 to $105. Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Zillow shares closed at $85.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Crown Castle Inc. CCI from $125 to $120. Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating. Crown Castle shares closed at $93.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Workday, Inc. WDAY price target from $220 to $235. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Workday shares settled at $219.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays slashed Ralph Lauren Corporation RL price target from $360 to $353. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $314.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research increased Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $160 to $180. Wolfe Research analyst Chris Caso maintained an Outperform rating. Micron shares closed at $158.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Berenberg cut the price target for Eli Lilly and Company LLY from $970 to $830. Berenberg analyst Kerry Holford downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Eli Lilly shares settled at $764.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG lowered Nomad Foods Limited NOMD price target from $20 to $18. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating. Nomad Foods shares closed at $13.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
