Lennar Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lennar Corporation LEN will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share, compared to $3.9 per share in the year-ago period. Lennar projects to report quarterly revenue of $9.05 billion, compared to $9.42 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 4, Lennar announced the retirement of general counsel Mark Sustana and chief operating officer Fred Rothman and named Katherine Lee Martin as chief legal officer.

Lennar shares fell 0.3% to trade at $133.37 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $110 to $135 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $128 to $114 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $130 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $131 to $114 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $122 to $98 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

