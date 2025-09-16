Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp FactSet Research Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will release earnings for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Analysts expect the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share. That's up from $3.74 per share in the year-ago period. FactSet Research projects quarterly revenue of $593.44 million, compared to $562.19 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 16, BlueMatrix announced the acquisition of the RMS Partners business from FactSet.

FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to trade at $344.39 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $405 to $355 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $448 to $452 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $503 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $390 to $393 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying FDS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock