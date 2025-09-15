Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Cracker Barrel Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL will release its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Analysts expect the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share. That's down from 98 cents per share in the year-ago period. Cracker Barrel projects quarterly revenue of $855.3 million. Last year, it generated $894.39 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 9, the restaurant company announced it will no longer be modernizing the decor inside restaurants. The development comes after Cracker Barrel went viral over the past month due to public backlash over a planned logo rebrand and changes to the vintage decorations inside stores. The initiative even prompted President Donald Trump to chime in.

Cracker Barrel shares fell 1.8% to close at $51.17 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $69 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $64 to $65 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $39 to $45 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $50 to $55 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%

Photo via Shutterstock