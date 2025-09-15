General Mills Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

General Mills, Inc GIS will release its first-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share. That's down from $1.07 per share in the year-ago period. General Mills projects quarterly revenue of $4.52 billion. Last year, it generated $4.85 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 2, General Mills reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

General Mills shares fell 1.4% to close at $49.92 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $49 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $62 to $60 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $54 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $58 to $62 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

